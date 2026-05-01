Chartwells K12 celebrates School Lunch Hero Day, announces Foodie Fest campaign

Chartwells K12 ensures that every student has a happy, healthy lunch, where over 2.2 million meals are served daily. Today is School Lunch Hero Day, where students nationwide celebrate food service workers, from lunch workers to chefs and dietitians behind providing these delicious meals for students.

Chartwells K12 is also launching a limited campaign, "Foodie Fest", bringing flavor, presentation, and interactive menus as the school year begins to wind down in preparation for summer break. While favorite meals remain a staple for students, healthy eating remains at the forefront.

Great Lakes Regional Executive Chef Aaron Mason and Great Lakes Regional Vice President at Chartwells K12 Justin Hawkins visited the Morning Mix with samples of walking tacos, Sonoran-style and Korean-style street hot dogs, cran-apple sliders, and pineapple whip to share more and how easy it is to prepare these recipes at home!

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