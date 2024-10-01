Champions for a Cure will raise funds and awareness for Crohn's and Colitis on Oct. 25

The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of Michigan exists to help support the adults and children living with those diseases through education, community, and research.

Nationally, the organization has dedicated hundreds of millions of dollars to finding the cause, treatment, and cure of the diseases. The organization is hosting an event to raise funds for this mission on October 25, Champions for a Cure.

Join them at 6 p.m. at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids for the Champions for a Cure dinner to celebrate those who’ve helped the nonprofit make significant strides toward its goal and support the work still ahead of them. There will also be a cocktail hour and silent auction.

Tickets are still available for individuals and full tables. For more information, click here.

