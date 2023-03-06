Celtic band, CrossBow, to perform at Irish on Ionia on March 18

Irish on Ionia, the biggest Irish Street Party in West Michigan, is coming back to downtown Grand Rapids on March 18 with plenty of food, music, and green beer to go around.

One of the bands performing live at the festival is CrossBow, a Celtic band known to be a festival favorite across the Midwest. CrossBow delivers a distinct, eclectic vibe that still remains true to its Celtic roots, appealing to audiences of all ages.

From the moment they hit the stage, these high-energy musicians naturally feed off of one another, creating a toe-tapping, shenanigan-filled, dynamic, wholly unique performance that shouldn’t be missed!

Irish on Ionia tickets cost $25 in advance, and $30 the day of, with VIP packages available.

To see a complete performance schedule for Irish on Ionia, visit irishonionia.com.