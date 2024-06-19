Celebrate World Martini Day with these cocktail recipes from DrinkGR

World Martini Day is on June 19, it's also Todd's favorite drink!

Nate Blury from DrinkGR joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix on the patio to share a couple of his favorite Martini cocktail recipes.

Traditional Martini



2 1/2 ounces gin (I am using Spirit Hound)

1/2 ounce dry vermouth, or to taste

1 dash of orange or aromatic bitters, optional

Lemon twist or 1 or 3 olives, for garnish

Dry Martini (Stirred)



2 1/2 ounces Vodka (I am using Spirit Hound Vodka)

1/2 ounce Olive Brine, or to taste

1 dash of orange or aromatic bitters, optional

Lemon twist or 1 or 3 olives, for garnish

Strawberry Basil Martini (Shaken)



2 1/2 ounces Vodka (I am using Spirit Hound Strawberry Basil Gin)

1/2 ounce Simple Syrup, or to taste

1/2 squeezed lemon

Strawberry, for garnish

Be sure to join the Facebook group, DrinkGR, for more cocktail recipes and events.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok