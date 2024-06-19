Watch Now
Celebrate World Martini Day with these cocktail recipes from DrinkGR

Posted at 12:15 PM, Jun 19, 2024

World Martini Day is on June 19, it's also Todd's favorite drink!

Nate Blury from DrinkGR joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix on the patio to share a couple of his favorite Martini cocktail recipes.

Traditional Martini

  • 2 1/2 ounces gin (I am using Spirit Hound)
  • 1/2 ounce dry vermouth, or to taste
  • 1 dash of orange or aromatic bitters, optional
  • Lemon twist or 1 or 3 olives, for garnish

Dry Martini (Stirred)

  • 2 1/2 ounces Vodka (I am using Spirit Hound Vodka)
  • 1/2 ounce Olive Brine, or to taste
  • 1 dash of orange or aromatic bitters, optional
  • Lemon twist or 1 or 3 olives, for garnish

Strawberry Basil Martini (Shaken)

  • 2 1/2 ounces Vodka (I am using Spirit Hound Strawberry Basil Gin)
  • 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup, or to taste
  • 1/2 squeezed lemon
  • Strawberry, for garnish

Be sure to join the Facebook group, DrinkGR, for more cocktail recipes and events.

