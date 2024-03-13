Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on March 21 with a fundraiser for DSAWM

One in every 700 babies born in the United States has Down Syndrome, a condition when there are three copies of the 21st chromosome instead of two. With love and care, individuals with Down Syndrome can live their best life and be amazing members of the community.

Six couples founded the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan as a way to support each other, advocate, and educate across the state. The organization is hosting a huge celebration and fundraiser in honor of World Down Syndrome Day, and everyone is invited.

World Down Syndrome Day Guest Bartending Fundraiser will take place on March 21 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Good Mooed Café, and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Railtown Brewing.

Dine at these family-owned businesses and 10 percent of food sales will be

donated to the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan

Show them this flyer—a physical or digital copy—and 20 percent of your total bill will be donated.

Learn more at dsawm.org.