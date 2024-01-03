Celebrate winter in St. Joseph with these fun, interactive events

The weather in West Michigan is cold, but there are plenty of chances to warm up with food and drink in downtown St. Joseph.

Warm up on January 26 at St. Joe's Chili Tour. From 12 to 8 p.m. participating locations, or "chili stops," will be serving up their best chili recipes. For $5, participants will have unlimited chili samples, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Benton Harbor Soup Kitchen.

Then bundle up and venture outdoors for the annual St. Joe Winter Beer Fest! Craft beer novices and enthusiasts can enjoy samples from local and regional Michigan breweries. Tickets are SOLD OUT for the 2024 event, but tickets for next year's event will go on sale December 1, 2024.

Finally, celebrate the beauty of winter at Ice Fest February 2-4. Enjoy professional ice carving competitions, a scavenger hunt, ice interactives, and more. On Friday attendees will enjoy an Individual Team Comp and the Fire & Ice Tower; on Saturday attendees will enjoy Ice Interactives, Team Comp, Magic Tour, and more!

Learn more about these events by visiting stjoetoday.com or call (269)-985-1111.