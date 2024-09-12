Celebrate West Michigan's cultural diversity at Kulture Kick on September 22

There are many ways to experience the culture of a community: food, dancing, music, sports, art, and so much more. The Kulture Kick has it all and aims to celebrate West Michigan's cultural diversity on September 22.

There will be a youth and young adult futsol tournament for refugee youth and beyond, live artists painting, food from various cultural communities, and dance to the sounds of a live DJ.

Fotsol registration will start at noon with the game starting at 1 p.m.

The party will take place at Las Canchas from noon to 8 p.m in the Dash Lot Area - 250 Seward Ave. NW #9.

