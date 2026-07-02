Celebrate U.S. aerospace advancements and achievements at the Air Zoo

The United States' 250th birthday is this Saturday, and the Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Center is celebrating with a special day of activities.

Guests who visit the Air Zoo will see displays of aerospace accomplishments across the country's history as well as engage in hands-on activities and outdoor experiences. The first 250 guests will receive a special souvenir with admission.

Guests will also see the Air Zoo's new exhibit documenting the USS Kitty Hawk, the aircraft carrier that had been in commission for 48 years. The Air Zoo will also feature the arrival of the A-10 Thunderbolt II and unveiling of the Douglas SBD-1 Dauntless aircraft, originally recovered from Lake Michigan in 1994 and restored by the Air Zoo beginning in 2021.

Admission to the Air Zoo is $19.50 for adults, $16.50 for seniors, and $17.50 for children ages five to 17. Kids under five and Air Zoo members receive free admission.

Troy Thrash, President and CEO of the Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Center sat down with Michelle to share more about the exhibit and show off samples of what guests can see during their visit.

The Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Center is located at 6151 Portage Road in Portage. Visit airzoo.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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