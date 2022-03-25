Celebrate the season of Lent and Easter with Diocese of Grand Rapids

The season of Lent is upon us; a time of sacrifice and reflection. Lent is about halfway over, but there is still plenty of time to join in on the celebrations leading up to Palm Sunday and Easter.

Annaliese Laumeyer from the Diocese of Grand Rapids joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to discuss the event people can participate in throughout the season of Lent.

On Thursday, March 31, the diocese will be hosting the annual The Light is On For You from 5-8 p.m.

People are also encouraged to join the Diocese of Grand Rapids for mass on Easter Sunday, which is April 17. There are services at 10 a.m. and noon, which can be watched on Fox 17 or online.

The chapel is located at 360 Division Ave. S. in Grand Rapids.

Learn more about all these events and more at GRdiocese.org.

