Celebrate the new Gilda's Club location in Lowell at their upcoming Block Party

Working together makes us all stronger, and a new collaboration in Lowell is giving the community reason to celebrate. Lowell Senior Neighbors and Gilda's Club Lowell have a new home at the First Congregational UCC of Lowell, and they're inviting everyone to join them for a block party to celebrate the team-up.

Senior Neighbors, a nonprofit that serves to enhance the lives of senior citizens, and Gilda’s Club Lowell, a cancer and grief support organization, relocated to the First Congregational UCC of Lowell from the historic Hale House on Hudson Street.

The Block Party celebration will feature a free food, entertainment by the Easy Idle Band, family activities, and gifts for the first 50 kids who come through the door. A brief program will be held at 6 p.m. to recognize Gilda’s Club Lowell, Senior Neighbors, and First Congregational UCC of Lowell coming together to provide community opportunities for area residents.

The Block Party will take place on July 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Congregational UCC of Lowell.