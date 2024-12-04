Celebrate the holidays with Shorts Brewing's new "Home Alone"-inspired brews

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

"Home Alone" is a Christmas movie classic, and Short's Brewing is bringing the holiday magic with four brand new brews inspired by the movie.

The Short’s Holiday Battle Plan is an homage to the holiday classic, containing the following flavors to drink along with famous moments in the film:



Junk and Rubbish: Cool cocoa & marshmallow stout – ABV: 7.7% - Movie Time: 23:36

Silver Tuna: Cranberry & orange sour ale – ABV: 4.1% - Movie time 27:31

Oh-Kay: India Pale Ale – ABV:5.1% - Movie time 41:48

Thirsty For More: New Zealand Lager – ABV: 4.4% - Movie time 1:24:13

The 12-pack is availble in stores for a limited time or at Shorts Brewing locations. To learn more, visit shortsbrewing.com.

