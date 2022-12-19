Celebrate the holidays and new year with these tasty cocktails from DrinkGR

Christmas and New Year are around the corner. Nate Blury from DrinkGR shares some holiday drinks to help celebrate.

Christmas Krupnik



2 oz El Bandido Yankee Tequila

1 oz krupnik (or a honey Luquere)

1 oz Orange Juice

½ oz Honey

Salt

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Instructions

Mix the tequila, krupnik, orange juice and honey together and set aside. Taste it. Add more honey if you like your margaritas sweet.

Mix the cinnamon and salt in a saucer. Lightly wet the rim of your cocktail glass and coat the rim with salt and cinnamon.

Salted Caramel Iced Coffee



1 oz Eastern Kille Coffee Liqueur

2 oz Round Barn Salted Caramel

4 oz cold brew coffee

Caramel sauce

Instructions

Rim a rocks glass with margarita salt. Drizzle in Caramel Sauce in the bottom of the glass. Add ice and the remaining ingredients and stir.

Negroni



2 oz Campari

2 oz Gin

2 oz Sweet Vermouth

Orange peel (for a garnish)

Simply Stir the ingredients in a glass with ice and garnish with an express orange peel.

