Celebrate the America's 250th birthday at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum

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The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is preparing to celebrate the semiquincentennial with a special day of community, fun, and reflection on the Bicentennial of 1976 during Ford's presidency.

"The Fourth at the Ford" is a day-long event at the museum, where all attendees to the museum receive free admission from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Inside the museum, guests can look at the current exhibit "Waltzing With The Queen", highlighting Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Washington D.C. Guests will also see artifacts given to President Ford for the Bicentennial. The auditorium will also play archival footage from the Bicentennial.

On the museum grounds, historical re-enactors will be available, food trucks will be on site, and children's crafts will also be present.

U.S. flags will also be given away while supplies last.

Supervisory Curator of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum Dr. Mirelle Luecke and Director of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum Brooke Clement visited the Morning Mix to share more about what's in store for the big day.

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is located at 303 Pearl St. NW. Visit fordlibrarymuseum.gov for more information.

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