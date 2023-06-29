Watch Now
Celebrate summer at Frugthaven Farm with upcoming concerts and events

Posted at 11:54 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 11:54:51-04

Frugthaven Farm is bringing a special experience to West Michigan, hosting a summer concert series with familiar names taking the stage this season.

Here's the lineup of who's performing:

June 29- Austin Benzing
June 30 & July 1- Gabrial James
July 8- 17 Degrees
July 13- Moxie Strings
July 14- Open Mic Night
July 15- Kody Bryant
July 22- Summer Market
July 27- Funkle JEsse
July 28- Open Mic Night
July 29- Ian Ormiston
August 5- Toby Bresnahan
August 10- Brena
August 24- Insiders- Tom Petty Tribute

The Summer Celebration will take place June 29, 30, and July 1 at the farm in Greenville.

Admission for Thursday is $15, but Friday and Saturday it's free to get in.

To take a look into upcoming concerts and other events happening this summer, visit frugthavenfarm.com.

