Celebrate summer at Frugthaven Farm with upcoming concerts and events

Frugthaven Farm is bringing a special experience to West Michigan, hosting a summer concert series with familiar names taking the stage this season.
Here's the lineup of who's performing:
June 29- Austin Benzing
June 30 & July 1- Gabrial James
July 8- 17 Degrees
July 13- Moxie Strings
July 14- Open Mic Night
July 15- Kody Bryant
July 22- Summer Market
July 27- Funkle JEsse
July 28- Open Mic Night
July 29- Ian Ormiston
August 5- Toby Bresnahan
August 10- Brena
August 24- Insiders- Tom Petty Tribute
The Summer Celebration will take place June 29, 30, and July 1 at the farm in Greenville.
Admission for Thursday is $15, but Friday and Saturday it's free to get in.
To take a look into upcoming concerts and other events happening this summer, visit frugthavenfarm.com.