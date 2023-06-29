Celebrate summer at Frugthaven Farm with upcoming concerts and events

Frugthaven Farm is bringing a special experience to West Michigan, hosting a summer concert series with familiar names taking the stage this season.

Here's the lineup of who's performing:

June 29- Austin Benzing

June 30 & July 1- Gabrial James

July 8- 17 Degrees

July 13- Moxie Strings

July 14- Open Mic Night

July 15- Kody Bryant

July 22- Summer Market

July 27- Funkle JEsse

July 28- Open Mic Night

July 29- Ian Ormiston

August 5- Toby Bresnahan

August 10- Brena

August 24- Insiders- Tom Petty Tribute

The Summer Celebration will take place June 29, 30, and July 1 at the farm in Greenville.

Admission for Thursday is $15, but Friday and Saturday it's free to get in.

To take a look into upcoming concerts and other events happening this summer, visit frugthavenfarm.com.