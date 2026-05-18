Celebrate state-wide inventors at the 2026 Michigan Inventors Summit

The Michigan Inventors Coalition Expo is preparing to celebrate its 14th year of recognizing inventors, creators, and entrepreneurs seeking to take their product ideas and make them real. This year's Inventor's Summit will be Thursday, July 9 from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing.

During the Summit, attendees will hear from entrepreneur guest speakers and industry leaders, participate in breakout sessions, show off their products, network with others, and participate in the live pitch competition.

The pitch competition, "Spin, Pitch, & Sell", offers those the opportunity to pitch their product for a chance at winning cash prizes and technical assistance. The grand prize winner will receive $3,000 and complimentary technical assistance, and real-time live audience voting will take place to crown the winner! Applications for the pitch competition close June 9.

Registration to attend as a visitor or to exhibit your product is $25, and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Joe Finkler with the Michigan Inventors Coalition and Christopher Kaminsky with Crisco Designs and Grand River Makerspace sat down with Todd to talk about the Summit and showcase a few products!

Visit miinventors.org for more information.

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