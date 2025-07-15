Celebrate Pink Flamingo Day at John Ball Zoo

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

John Ball Zoo's Wildlife Exploration Days continues throughout the summer, bringing a day of education, excitement, and conservation surrounding a different theme.

The fourth in the series, Pink Flamingo Day, will be this Friday, July 18 from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. Tickets are free for members, while non-member adults are $24.95 and youth and seniors are $18.95. There is a $2 discount on tickets for attendees who wear pink to the event.

As with all Wildlife Exploration Days, Pink Flamingo Day paints the zoo pink while learning about flamingo conservation, meeting with keepers, and of course, flamingo-themed crafts and live entertainment. A steel drummer, Caribbean band Roots Vibrations, Cuban salsa dancers, a meet-and-greet appearance from Alice in Wonderland and the Queen of Hearts, and more will be present as part of the entertainment line-up.

In addition, the Grand Rapids Children's Museum and Mary Free Bed will be present, showing a special prosthetic brace made for one of the zoo's flamingos, Andes, assisting his mobility after a leg injury.

While attending Pink Flamingo Day, guests can receive a badge for their Wildlife Explorer Passport, allowing an increased chance at winning a prize at the end of the series in September.

John Ball Zoo's Nick Milbratz and Mariah Malone returned to the Morning Mix to share more about the event.

Visit jbzoo.org for more information.

