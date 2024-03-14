Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Celebrate Pi Day with Grand Traverse Pie Company with a free slice of goodness

Posted at 11:33 AM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 11:33:56-04

It's a number that has been calculated to be over one trillion digits past its decimal point, but that's not the type of pi people want to focus on. March 14, or 3/14, is Pi Day, and the Grand Traverse Pie Company is giving people the pie they want to celebrate the date!

Celebrate Pi Day by visiting any Grand Traverse Pie Company location in Michigan. On March 14, when you make any purchase, customers will get an additional slice of their famous ABC Pie for free.

Find a location near you at GTPie.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book