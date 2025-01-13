Celebrate our vibrant culinary scene at the West Michigan Food and Beverage Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The talent and dedication of West Michigan's food and beverage scene is unsurpassed. The 2025 West Michigan Food and Beverage Awardscelebrates the work they do every day. From chefs and servers to mixologists and brewers, meet the people behind the bar and in the kitchen who provide delicious and delightful exeperiences around the region. The awards include culinary diversity, innovation and community impact.

This ticketed dinner is open to the public and the proceeds go to support the Tip Jar Foundation, which provides resources and support in the Hospitality and Food and Beverage industries, to foster the next generation of culinary talent.

The FAB Awards are Monday, January 20 from 6:00-10:00 pm, with an afterglow at the Amway Grand Plaza Imperial Ballroom from 10:00 pm-12:00 am. Find your tickets here.

