August 6 is National Root Beer Float Day. Nate Blury from the Original Tin Cup joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix on the patio to showcase a classic and nontraditional spin on the root beer float.

Ultimate Root Beer Float!



12oz root beer

8 oz Ice cream

2 oz rum drizzle of chocolate syrup

Lime Zinger



6 oz Sprite

4 oz lime sherbet

2 oz tequila Lime Wheel Garnish

