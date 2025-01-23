Celebrate National Pie Day with a free slice from Grand Traverse Pie Company

January 23 is National Pie Day! From cherry to apple, blueberry, or cream, the Grand Traverse Pie Company celebrates this national holiday every day with so many tasty pies to fit anyone's flavor palette.

Jennifer Serrano, owner of the Grand Traverse Pie Company in Norton Shores, helped the Morning Mix celebrate by bringing in a variety of their pies into the studio.

Grand Traverse Pie Company will celebrate National Pie Day at all 11 shops, including their locations in Norton Shores and Porage, by giving away a free Michigan Fruit Pie Slice with any purchase.

Head to GTPie.com to learn more, and check out Grand Traverse Pie Company on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok