Celebrate Mother's Day at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel with great deals

Celebrate Mom at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel by spoiling her with some great deals! On May 12-13, kids can make their moms a gift during craft time, a fingerprint flowerpot or card, and on Saturday there will be goodie bags.

Then, treat her to Mother's Day Brunch at The Family Restaurant. On Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the buffet includes an omelet station, french toast casserole, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, and so much more. For an extra cost, you can add on a mimosa or non-alcoholic mocktail. Reservations are recommended by calling (989)-817-4806.

Or take some time to enjoy Beach Day Weekend on May 26 and 27. Craft time includes decorating your own sand bucket and summer goodie bag, making a paper plate scuba mask, and coloring. Craft time starts at 5 p.m. both nights in the lobby next to Nokomis.

If there's a special birthday coming up, celebrate with Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel's Birthday add-ons. When you reserve a room at their hotel, starting at $29 you can get all kinds of goodies waiting for you like candy, a t-shirt, balloons, cake, and so much more.

If you're looking for a place to stay that allows for a little more room, consider The Retreat at Soaring Eagle. This space features European design influences and bold colors. It offers unlimited flexibility with one, two, and three-bedroom options. All suites feature a kitchen and living areas with refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and a private washer and dryer to make an extended stay at the treatment feel like home. Walk out the door, and you're in the middle of everything, plus the waterpark is adjacent to The Retreat, and the casino is less than two miles away.

Soaring Eagle Hideaway is now open for camping season. The RV Park has 67 sites with concrete pads, full hookups, and individual fire rings that are situated next to a 42-acre lake. Kayaks, canoes, and paddle boats are available and fishing is welcome.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.