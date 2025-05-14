Celebrate Motherhood at the BIPOC Baby Bump Runway Event!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

You're invited to a heartwarming celebration of emotional well-being and the beauty of pregnancy at the BIPOC Baby Bump Runway event on Saturday, May 31! This special occasion will honor the diverse journey of motherhood within the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities.

The BIPOC Baby Bump Runway Event is proudly presented by the Doula Care Alliance, a dedicated organization committed to providing comprehensive support and advocacy for expectant and new families. The Doula Care Alliance focuses on empowering individuals through compassionate care, evidence-based information, and fostering strong, healthy families. Their services often include emotional, physical, and informational support during pregnancy, labor, birth, and the postpartum period. By centering on the needs of diverse communities, the Doula Care Alliance strives to improve birth outcomes, enhance the well-being of parents and babies, and build a more equitable and supportive landscape for all families.

The inspiring event will feature a Runway Show with a stunning display of pregnant models from various BIPOC communities, showcasing the beauty of pregnancy and cultural attire. Hear from inspiring speakers as they share insights on maternal health, emotional wellness, and cultivating a positive body image during pregnancy. Immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of the BIPOC community through captivating performances and create lasting memories at the photo booth with fun props and beautiful backdrops. You can do all of this while connecting with local organizations and discovernig valuable resources dedicated to supporting maternal and mental health.

Date: Saturday, May 31st, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Location: 106 Gallery, 106 S. Division Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok