Celebrate mom by using these household hacks she taught you

We all have memories of our moms and the many life lessons that are with us daily.

Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French celebrates our moms this Mother’s Day by showing the many household hacks that they have taught us.

Folding a fitted sheet like a flat sheet

1) Start with the sheet inside out

2) Place your right hand and left hand inside two corners

3) Take your right hand and fold that corner over your left hand

4) Straighten the top with your right hand

5) Place your right hand into the corner

6) Follow the edge of the sheet with your left hand and then place your left hand into the corner

7) Fold once again your right hand over your left hand

8) Straight the sheet until it’s in a rectangle

9) Place the sheet on a flat surface

10) First fold in thirds, lengthwise

11) Finish by folding again in thirds

12) Looks like a flat sheet folded!

Keeping cut vegetables fresh in water

To have celery and carrots fresh in your fridge, fill a bowl with water, cut your celery and carrots into lengths, and place them into the water! Put the contents in the fridge to keep cool, and enjoy fresh veggies later!

Make homemade buttermilk for recipes

If you don’t have buttermilk for your recipes you can use a substitute:

1 cup of milk

1 tablespoon of white vinegar

Mix together with a whisk and it’s ready to go

Peanut butter removes gum from hair

It’s bound to happen but don’t panic, if anyone in your house gets chewing gum in their hair, put some peanut butter onto the hair and gum and rub them together. The peanut butter will help to get the gum out of the hair.

Use packing tape in place of a lint roller

Can’t find a lint roller and you are covered in lint? Find packing tape, rip off a piece and use it to remove lint on your clothes. It removes the hair just as well as a lint roller.

Never lose a dish

When we get together with friends and family, we often take plates and bowls from our home to pass. Now you'll never lose a plate or dish from your home again with this hack. Write your name on masking tape and place it on the bottom of your dish or plate so it will be returned to you later.

Use an old sock as a duster

If you don’t have a store-bought duster at home, find an old sock or a single you have on your dryer. Place your hand into the sock and dust away!

