Celebrate Michigan's winter season at Grand Haven Winterfest, January 25-28

Embrace the cold Michigan winter and come together with the community at Grand Haven's annual Winterfest celebration.

From January 25-28, experience a full weekend of winter fun in downtown Grand Haven. With Michigan's winters being long and cold, this is a perfect time to get out and be active.

Activities for Winterfest include their world-famous sled race, snow volleyball, bonfire bash, ski and snowboard competitions, the family dog pull, Glowbowl, and so much more!

To see a complete list of events, visit the Grand Haven Winterfest website.