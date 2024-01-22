Watch Now
Celebrate Michigan's winter season at Grand Haven Winterfest, January 25-28

Posted at 12:06 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 12:06:43-05

Embrace the cold Michigan winter and come together with the community at Grand Haven's annual Winterfest celebration.

From January 25-28, experience a full weekend of winter fun in downtown Grand Haven. With Michigan's winters being long and cold, this is a perfect time to get out and be active.

Activities for Winterfest include their world-famous sled race, snow volleyball, bonfire bash, ski and snowboard competitions, the family dog pull, Glowbowl, and so much more!

To see a complete list of events, visit the Grand Haven Winterfest website.

