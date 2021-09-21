Celebrate life on Lake Michigan at Global Water Fest GR

Lake life is a common lifestyle many West Michigan natives enjoy with Lake Michigan being just a short trip away. To celebrate all the fun that can be had on this freshwater paradise, the first-ever Global Waterfest in Grand Rapids is coming to Canal Park on September 25.

Global Water Fest GR is a free, family-friendly event including international food and entertainment. The festival includes dragon boat races, paddleboarding lessons, professional watercraft demonstrations, more than seventeen international food and vendors as well as live music and entertainment.

Global Water Fest GR takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. The festivities kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a blessing of the water by Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe/Gun Lake Pottawatomi elder Punkin Shananaquet, an awakening of the dragons by Buddhist representatives, and a lion dance performance.

Event proceeds will benefit the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation.

Learn more at globalwaterfestgr.com.