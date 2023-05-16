Celebrate Kids to Parks Day at Blandford Nature Center on May 20

May 20 is Kids to Parks Day, celebrated across the country as a way to connect kids and families to the outdoors through local, state, and national parks. The Blandford Nature Center is celebrating with a day of free activities, and a very special guest from the National Park Trust.

Student Ambassador from the National Park Trust, Everleigh Murphy, will be joining Blandford Nature Center on Kids to Parks Day. They will be unveiling Blandford's new nature library, where visitors can create their own nature bookmarks, listen to a nature-themed storytime with Everleigh, and head out on the trail with the new books from the library.

The event is free to attend from 9 to 11 a.m. and no registration is required. This program is open to all ages including families and children.