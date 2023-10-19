Celebrate International Credit Union Day at Community Choice Credit Union

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

There's a day set aside to highlight the benefits of joining a credit union can offer. October 19 is International Credit Union Day, and Community Choice Credit Union wants to feed community members free food from local food trucks.

In addition to International Credit Union Day, Community Choice celebrates 75 years of the credit union movement.

So on October 19 from 5 to 7 pm. visit any of the following credit union locations to get free food from local food trucks:



Muskegon – Harvey Street – 1624 Independence Drive – Dakkid Bar-B-Que (BBQ)

Muskegon – Western Ave – 121 Western Avenue – Sanders Mobile Shoppe (wraps and sandwiches)

Holland - 114 S Waverly Road – Outlaw Roasted Corn (various type of corn and other dishes)

Michigan Center – 4405 Page Avenue – Taste of Freedom (American cuisine)

Norton Shores – 589 E. Ellis Road – Big Tucks (scratch comfort food)

Learn more at communitychoicecu.com.