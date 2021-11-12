Celebrate Happy Hour Day with Teremana Tequila

Today, Friday, November 12, 2021 is actually known as Happy Hour Day! If you don't want to belly up at the bar somewhere, Master Mixologist Lynnette Marrero whipped up two tasty margaritas with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's Teremana Tequila

The People's Margarita

2 oz. Teremana Blanco

.75 oz. Lime Juice

.5 oz. Agave Nectar

1 oz. Pineapple Juice (to taste)

Shake with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel, pineapple leaves & sea salt (as desired).

Pomegranate Margarita

2 parts Teremana Blanco Tequila

1 part Pomegranate Juice (P.O.M.)

.75 parts Lime Juice

.5 part Agave Nectar

Pinch of Salt

Method: Shake and strain over ice into a rocks glass and garnish with a lime wheel.