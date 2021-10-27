Celebrate Halloween with these cocktail recipes from New Holland Brewing

See different types of spirits during Halloween weekend with some cocktail recipes from New Holland Brewing and Distillery.

Becky Fuller from New Holland Brewing joined the Morning Mix to share a couple of spooky drinks to serve this Halloween.

Beer Drinker's Old Fashioned:

2 oz Beer Barrel Bourbon

.25 oz Dragon's milk syrup

2 dashes of orange bitters

2 dashes mole bitters

We all go a little crazy sometimes:

1.5 oz Baked Apple Pie Beer Barrel Bourbon

1 oz Apple Cider

Splash of Cranberry juice

Garnished with Green apple popping bobas

All of these cocktails will be featured at all of New Holland's locations this week only:

Grand Rapids location (The Knickerbocker): 417 Bridge Street

Holland location(Pub on 8th):66 E 8th Street

Saugatuck Tasting Room: 201 Culver Street

South Haven Tasting Room: 253 Center Street

A perfect opportunity to make one of these cocktails is at the upcoming fundraiser for Ele's Place.

Courage, Comfort & Cocktails virtual event with a one-of-a-kind fundraising experience from the comfort of home! Guests will have a chance to bid on unique live and silent auction items and experiences, as well as learn more about Ele’s Place West Michigan and the loyal work our staff and volunteers provide to grieving children, teens.

The virtual hybrid will take place on November 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Learn more by visiting elesplace.org or calling 616-301-1605 EXT. 5100.