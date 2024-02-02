Watch Now
Celebrate Grand Rapids' food & drink industry at the American Culinary Federation Awards

Posted at 11:28 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 11:28:12-05

The American Culinary Federation is all about bringing people together in the food industry to make a difference with education, certification, and diversity, to support chefs across North America. There's a big celebration coming up recognizing those making an impact around West Michigan's food and beverage scene at the American Culinary Federation Awards.

Join the ACF and its board for a special evening at the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education, recognizing the individuals and partners who have cultivated a meaningful difference within West Michigan's thriving food and beverage marketplace.

These awards offer special recognition for exemplary commitment to and unique demonstration of skill sets, knowledge, and professionalism.

Of course, the ACF Awards will serve food in the style of action stations.

The annual Awards Banquet will take place on February 8 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for members, and $75 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased here.

