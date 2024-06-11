Celebrate Foster Reunification Month with West Michigan Partnership for Children

June is Reunification Month, a great time to celebrate those success stories while continuing to strengthen and empower families. Reunification and family preservation are two big issues that the West Michigan Partnership for Children takes seriously, and two events are coming up to raise awareness about Kent County's need for foster homes.

Michigan has approximately 10,000 children in foster care at any given time, with about 410 of those children in Kent County. The purpose of these events is to raise awareness about the increased, urgent need for loving foster homes, and to thank existing foster parents supporting children and families in our community.

On June 17, WMPC is hosting a private event to celebrate families who have successfully reunified! WMPC's primary goal is reunifying families and we can't wait to celebrate with families and our community partners. The event will be held at John Ball Zoo.

On June 18, join Foster Kids Kent at the West Michigan Whitecaps game. All ticket proceeds will be donated to the West Michigan Partnership for Children mission to help kids reunite with their families. The first pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark.

Learn more about these events by visiting wmpc.care.

