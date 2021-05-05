Celebrate Cinco De Mayo at Home with these tequila cocktails and food combos

While many can't go out to enjoy the Cinco de Mayo festivities, that doesn't mean people can't celebrate at home!

Travel and Lifestyle expert, Jennifer Weatherhead Harrington, shares drink and food recipes people can try to bring the flavors of Mexico to their own home and get into the spirit of celebrating Mexican culture.

Classic Margarita



1 1/2 parts Hornitos Reposado Tequila

1 1/2 parts agave syrup

3 parts lime juice

Combine all ingredients in a shaker. Shake. Strain into a margarita glass. Garnish with a lime wedge and serve. Salt rim optional.

Mexican Mule



1 part Hornitos Plata Tequila

2 parts ginger beer

1/2 part lime juice

Lime wedges for garnish

Build over ice. Garnish with a fresh wedge of lime.

Strawberry Mojito



16-20 mint leaves

½ lime

⅔ cup strawberries halved + 6 whole strawberries

1 cup sparkling water

3 oz white rum (optional)

Add 8-10 fresh mint leaves each to two cocktail glasses. Cut half of a lime into 4 wedges and place 2 wedges in each glass. Add 3 whole strawberries to each glass. Muddle with the lime and mint to release juices. Fill glasses almost to the top with crushed ice. In a blender, puree the halved strawberries with sparkling water. Distribute the sparkling water mixture between the glasses.

Strawberry Salsa

Mix some chopped red onion, jalapeno pepper, cilantro, lime juice, strawberries cut into small pieces, and a pinch of salt together. Let it sit for about 5 minutes, then dig in and enjoy!

