Celebrate Cherry Fest at Ed Dunneback & Girls this holiday weekend

Posted at 11:46 AM, Jun 29, 2023
Looking for some weekend fun on the farm? The Red, White, and Cherry Fest is happening at Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm over the holiday weekend.

Besides being able to u-pick locally grown cherries, there will be a variety of activities the whole family can take part in including an animal farm, wagon ride, large play areas, and more.

Plus, the bakery will have an assortment of cherry-flavored pastries and cold treats to enjoy during the festival.

The celebration will take place Friday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is $8.

To learn more, visit dunnebackgirls.com.

