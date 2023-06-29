Celebrate Cherry Fest at Ed Dunneback & Girls this holiday weekend

Looking for some weekend fun on the farm? The Red, White, and Cherry Fest is happening at Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm over the holiday weekend.

Besides being able to u-pick locally grown cherries, there will be a variety of activities the whole family can take part in including an animal farm, wagon ride, large play areas, and more.

Plus, the bakery will have an assortment of cherry-flavored pastries and cold treats to enjoy during the festival.

The celebration will take place Friday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is $8.

To learn more, visit dunnebackgirls.com.