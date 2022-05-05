Celebrate and support Franciscan Life at the Beggar's Bell Bash

Throughout history and across cultures, people in need have often used a beggar’s bell to encourage bystanders to become aware of their undiscovered giftedness. Franciscan Life Process Center is recognizing and celebrating these individual gifts of people in West Michigan by hosting The Beggars Bell Bash.

Sister Colleen Ann Nagle and site manager Cris Ritsema from the Franciscan Life Process Center join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to explain what the event is and how it will benefit their facility.

Their event will have drinks, dinner, and dancing with entertainment from the local West Michigan Band Brena.

Proceeds from this event will support Franciscan Life's counseling program, art program, and further development of their land focus on connection, education, accessibility, and our environmental impact.

The Beggar's Bell Bash will take place on May 18 at 6 p.m. at Noto's Old World Italian Dining.

Tickets cost $75 each, or $800 for an eight-person table.

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit lifeprocesscenter.org or call 616-897-7842.