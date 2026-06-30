Celebrate an Americana Summer with Products made for Family Memories

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, it's time for those simple traditions that make summer feel so special: backyard cookouts, family picnics, heirloom recipes and of course plenty of red, white & blue. Lifestyle contributor and author of Mama Bear Survival , Emily Richett, shares some meaningful products to celebrate an Americana summer and traditions that last far beyond this season.

Wear Your Patriotism with Natan Jewelry

You can wear your patriotism on your wrist with red, white and blue pieces from Natan. This special handmade jewelry comes from a family-run business in Alabama and is designed to be worn through real summer life like swimming, showering and sweating. They're gold-filled so they will last yet affordable. The pieces have intentional names and faith verses, making them a special gift. They donate 20% of all profits back to support families at pregnancy centers nationwide.

Pack a picnic with Amish Baskets

And of course, you need something beautiful to pack for all those summer picnics, beach days, and Fourth of July outings. Amish Baskets makes handwoven picnic baskets that are really special for creating family memories, and they are truly built to last! Every basket is handwoven with hours of skill and signed by one of four Amish families on the Iowa-Missouri border. These are the kind of pieces you will pull out summer after summer, plus they have a variety of different boxes like this recipe box to store all your family favorites.

Set a beautiful Americana table with NOTPERFECTlinen

One way to really elevate your picnics, cookouts and summer celebrations is with beautiful linens! You can choose from a really beautiful palette of colors and patterns like marsala gingham, indigo, and blue checks for that classic Americana feel. And not only is using linens sustainable, it can become a tradition that signifies, “This is a special gathering.” When everything is made to order from a small shop like this, you can design your table setting and even match your napkins with your dress!

Cook up a little history with Smithey’s American Anniversary Skillet

Cast iron, cooking and American heritage go hand in hand. Cornbread, cobblers, burgers, campfire breakfasts...everything tastes better when they are made in a great skillet! To mark America’s 250th birthday, Smithey Ironware created a limited-edition No. 11 American Anniversary Skillet. The American-made cast iron skillet features an in-flight bald eagle, 13 stars and commemorative dates celebrating the milestone year. It is a beautiful piece to use for summer gatherings now, display on the kitchen wall and, to pass down as part of family traditions.

Capture the memories with Camp Snap

Of course, the best part of summer is making memories and actually being present for them. Camp Snap’s screen-free digital camera is a fun option for kids and adults who want to capture the moment without getting pulled into notifications, apps or scrolling. It has all the nostalgia of the old disposable cameras of our youth but without the hassle of film processing. It's a simple point-and-shoot camera with no screen, it's rechargeable and includes kid-friendly settings, making it an easy addition to road trips, beach days, camping weekends and backyard adventures. They recently released an upgraded version with more filters, faster flash and makes it even easier for kids.

For more seasonal inspiration and meaningful traditions, visit mamabearsurvival.com/blog.

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