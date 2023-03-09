Celebrate all things maple syrup at Blanford Nature Center's Sugarbush Festival

One sign of the sweet arrival of spring is the return of the popular Sugarbush Festival at Blandford Nature Center, where everything revolves around maple syrup.

The festival celebrates 53 years of maple syrup being made at Blandford. The main activity guests can expect to watch is seeing how they harvest sap sustainably to make syrup and taste test in the old-fashioned sugarhouse.

In addition to sap harvesting, there will be crafts, games, face painting, wildlife encounters, a petting zoo, sugaring demonstrations, historical village tours, and more.

Blandford Environmental Education Program Students will be performing puppet shows, and more live entertainment will be provided by Beaver Xing.

There will also be food trucks and concessions on site.

Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration can help avoid the line.

The Sugarbush Festival takes place on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission costs $7 for members and $10 for non-members.

To learn more, visit blandfordnaturecenter.org or call (616) 735-6240