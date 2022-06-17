Celebrate African American emancipation with Juneteenth Jam

On June 19, 1865, about two months after the Confederate general Robert E. Lee surrendered, enslaved African Americans in Texas were told they were free. The day became a day of celebration of emancipation in the area.

A century and a half later, people across the entire country continue to celebrate the day, which is now a federal holiday. You can celebrate in West Michigan this coming Sunday as Justice4All presents their second annual Juneteenth Jam.

You'll find great live music, community speakers, black-owned food and business vendors, and a graffiti art showcase. Watch the interview to learn more or click this.