Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Celebrate African American emancipation with Juneteenth Jam

Second annual event from Justice 4 All
Videos
Celebrate freedom at Justice 4 All Juneteenth Jam on June 19
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 10:30:47-04

On June 19, 1865, about two months after the Confederate general Robert E. Lee surrendered, enslaved African Americans in Texas were told they were free. The day became a day of celebration of emancipation in the area.

A century and a half later, people across the entire country continue to celebrate the day, which is now a federal holiday. You can celebrate in West Michigan this coming Sunday as Justice4All presents their second annual Juneteenth Jam.

You'll find great live music, community speakers, black-owned food and business vendors, and a graffiti art showcase. Watch the interview to learn more or click this.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News