Celebrate Advent and Christmas with the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

It's so easy to get caught up in the gifts, decorations, food, and loved ones, that it's also easy to forget the true reason for the season.

The Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids wants to invite people of all faiths to join them in celebration of the holiday season and Advent. However, many don't know what the season of Advent is, or what it means, if they didn't grow up with the Catholic faith.

Annalise Laumeyer, Director of Communications with the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids, explains what it all means and how people of all faiths can celebrate the season with the Catholic Church.

Join the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids on December 24 at 11 p.m. for the prelude concert followed by midnight Mass for the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord (Christmas). For those unable to make it in person, can watch the Livestream on their Facebook page.

To learn more, contact the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids at (616)-243-0491 or visit grdiocese.org. Also follow them on Facebook, Twitter,and Instagram.