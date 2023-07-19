Watch Now
Celebrate 9 years of mental health awareness at "i understand's" yoga event

Posted at 11:21 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 11:21:30-04

I Understand Love Heals is no stranger to the mental health field. Over the past nine years, the organization has dedicated itself to creating a community of support, love, and understanding specifically surrounding mental illness and suicide.

The organization is celebrating nine years of hugs, hearts, and help at a yoga party on July 22. They'll be joined by Feral Yogi at Legacy Park, located at 7430 River St. SE in Ada, from 9 to 11 a.m. for an hour of yoga class.

Registration is $25 per person.

To learn more, visit iunderstandloveheals.org.

