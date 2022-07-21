Watch Now
Celebrate 8 years of mental health awareness at i understand's International Self Care Day

July 23 from 9-11 a.m.
Join iunderstand for their Self-Care Day Celebration
Posted at 10:10 AM, Jul 21, 2022
July 23 is International Self Care Day, a day to focus on the importance of self-care as a cornerstone of wellness. Join i understand and many other businesses and organizations as they celebrate eight years of spreading awareness on mental health care.

At Legacy Park in Ada from 9 – 11 a.m. guests can take part in yoga and sound bowl with Feral Yogi, Happy Bus experience, Sprinkle Doughnuts, Brody B’s Coffee and tea, pick a pair of Star Shooter earrings, and receive a gift bag with a new book by Vonnie Woodrick, $10 Zeytin gift card and $5 MudPenny gift card, and more.

Tickets are free, but a $25 donation is requested.

To learn more about this event and future gatherings, visit iunderstandloveheals.org.

