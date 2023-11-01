Celebrate 35th annual National Philanthropy Day on November 13

Winston Churchill once said, "We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give." National Philanthropy Day will be taking place on November 13, and there will be a special event taking place at Frederik Meijer Gardens recognizing individuals giving back to the community.

American Fundraising Professionals will be hosting a special awards ceremony to recognize philanthropists in the West Michigan community.

The event will feature keynote speaker Vu Le, the influential blogger behind “Nonprofit AF." Guests will gain invaluable insights and innovative strategies to magnify their philanthropic impact.

The ceremony will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Tickets cost $75 for members, $90 for non-members, and $35 for students

Register or learn more at afpwm.org.