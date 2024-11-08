"Cats" comes to the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre for the first time ever

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Cats is one fo the longest-running and beloved musicals on Broadway, and now it’s coming to the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre for the first time ever.

The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year – the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.

Mary Kate Murnen (Grizabella the Glamour Cat), joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to perform one of the most famous songs from the musical, “Memories.”

Performances will take place November 15 through December 15.

Tickets are available at grct.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok