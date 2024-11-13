Catholic Charities West Michigan hosting annual fundraiser, Raising Hope, on November 22

Catholic Charities of West Michigan is a nonprofit that provides a wide array of family and children’s services like adoption, food assistance, mental health, substance abuse treatments, and more.

The nonprofit is preparing for its annual fundraiser, Raising Hope, where the community can join the organization in celebrating their mission of helping people in need across West Michigan.

The evening will feature a message from keynote speaker Father Leo Patalinghug, along with success stories from CCWM clients whose lives were changed through their programs. There will also be an assortment of food and drinks served throughout the evening.

Raising Hope 2024 takes place on November 22 at Frederik Meijer Gardens. Dinner starts at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about the event, visit ccwestmi.org/raising-hope.

