Catholic Charities West Michigan bringing services to Muskegon with new administrative builidng

Ribbon cutting ceremony on June 11
Catholic Charities West Michigan opens new building in Muskegon
Posted at 10:31 AM, May 25, 2021
Catholic Charities West Michigan is opening a new administrative building in Muskegon, and to celebrate they will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a giving week to highlight all the new services they will provide.

On June 11, CCWM will celebrate the ribbon cutting and open house of our brand new 21,000 square feet administrative building in Muskegon located at 1720 Park Street.

The new building will house more than 80 Catholic Charities employees and will provide counseling, family preservation services, foster care, adoption, pregnancy counseling, Senior Corps, and a baby & toddler pantry.

Leading up to the opening celebration, June 7-11, Catholic Charities will have an Investing in Hope giving week highlighting each of their Muskegon programs, with videos and stories from clients and staff.

All gifts made during this week will go to CCWM's Muskegon programs and will be matched up to $50,000.

Visit ccwestmi.org/donate to make a contribution.

