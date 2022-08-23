Catherine's Health Center opens new clinic in Wyoming

Everyone has the right to quality, affordable, compassionate health care, and that's the vision behind Catherine's Health Center, which just opened a new clinic in Wyoming, Michigan.

The clinic officially opened on August 1, offering both medical and behavioral health services, as well as a variety of health support services such as health insurance navigation, health coaching, medication assistance, and more.

The new clinic is located at 950 36th Street. Catherine's Health Center also has the following locations:

Learn more by visiting catherineshc.org/wyoming.

This segment is sponsored by Catherine's Health Center.