Catherine's Health Center celebrates 27 years of providing affordable healthcare

Affordable health and dental care are hard to find for those who don't have insurance. However, thanks to places like Catherine's Health Center, everybody can have access to affordable healthcare.

For the past 27 years, Catherine's Health Center has offered both medical and behavioral health services, as well as a variety of health support services such as health insurance navigation, health coaching, medication assistance, and more. There are also facilities that provide dental care.

Catherine's Health Center is located in the following areas:

Make an appointment or discover the services each location offers by visiting catherineshc.org.

This segment is sponsored by Catherine's Health Center.