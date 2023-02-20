Watch Now
Catherine's Health Center celebrates 27 years of providing affordable healthcare

Posted at 10:39 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 10:39:51-05

Affordable health and dental care are hard to find for those who don't have insurance. However, thanks to places like Catherine's Health Center, everybody can have access to affordable healthcare.

For the past 27 years, Catherine's Health Center has offered both medical and behavioral health services, as well as a variety of health support services such as health insurance navigation, health coaching, medication assistance, and more. There are also facilities that provide dental care.

Catherine's Health Center is located in the following areas:

Make an appointment or discover the services each location offers by visiting catherineshc.org.

