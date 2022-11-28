Catherine's Health Center at Streams building expansion allows team to provide more efficient healthcare

Many people avoid proactive doctor and dental appointments due to the cost, however thanks to places like Catherine's Health Center, everyone has access to affordable health care. They're now offering more opportunities for patients to seek care with their newly expanded facility at Streams of Hope.

Catherine's Health Center offers both medical and behavioral health services, as well as a variety of health support services such as health insurance navigation, health coaching, medication assistance, and more. There are also facilities that provide dental care.

Catherine's Health Center is located in the following areas:

This segment is sponsored by Catherine's Health Center.