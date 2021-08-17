Cataracts: What they are and how to treat them

Do you have blurry or foggy vision? It could be an eye condition known as cataracts.

Dr. Matthew Borr, an ophthalmologist at Metro Health, explains what cataracts are and how they're treated.

A cataract is a progressive clouding of the natural lens in the eye that can cause symptoms such as glare and blurry vision. This is most noticeable by seeing a glare while driving at night, or just having general blurry vision.

The main treatment for cataracts is surgery, which is an outpatient procedure where patients go home the same day and have improved vision after a week.

For people experiencing any of these symptoms, reach out to a medical professional or visit metrohealth.net.

Health and Wellness Tips are sponsored by Metro Health.