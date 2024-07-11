Cascade Firefighter's Association hosts 4th annual Charity Hockey Game on July 13

Firefighters are taking to the ice this weekend with current and former pros, all to support local charities. The 4th annual Cascade Firefighters Association Charity Hockey Game is happening on Saturday, bringing lots of family-friendly fun.

Cascade Firefighter's Association Annual Charity Hockey Game will take place on July 13. The rosters are made up of current and former professional players, making for an entertaining hockey match. The event benefits Riding For Ryan, Brody's Be Cafe of Ada, and the Cascade Firefighters Association

The game will take place at the Patterson Ice Center. The parking lot party starts at 4 p.m. with face painting, food trucks, and a touch-a truck with emergency vehicles. The game will follow the party at 6 p.m.

Tickets range from $10 to $20, and kids under 3 get in for free. 3 adult tickets, or "hat trick tickets," cost $50.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok