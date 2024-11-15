Cascade Community Foundation hosting Tributes and Triumphs on November 21

The Cascade Community Foundation has awarded more than $3 million to local charities and projects since its inception in 2001. The goal is to improve the lives of people living in and around the area through programs and grants.

To continue this community improvement CCF is hosting its annual fundraiser, The Tributes and Triumphs Awards, celebrating five individuals for their extraordinary impact in community philanthropy.

This year’s theme incorporates the popular game show “Deal or No Deal," and there will be a special musical performance from Brena!

There will be food and drinks, a live auction, an awards ceremony, and more.

Tributes and Triumphs will take place at the Watermark Country Club on November 21 at 6 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit ccf.events. Use the code BRENA for discounted tickets.

